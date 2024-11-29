Delhi Residents Continue To Suffer As Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' As AQI Hits 332

The air quality in the National Capital continued to be 'very poor' category on Friday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 332, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The deteriorating conditions have led to widespread health concerns, with residents reporting issues such as breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin problems.

The AQI in various areas of the national capital was recorded as follows at 7 AM on Friday morning: 393 in Anand Vihar, 356 in Ashok Vihar, 322 at IGI Airport Road and 381 in Jahangirpuri, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).