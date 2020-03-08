Delhi riot accused Tahir Hussain breaks down during police interrogation

New Delhi: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain broke down while the police conducted an enquiry on Sunday (March 8, 2020). The Special Investigation Team (SIT) said that Tahir is not cooperating properly in carrying forward the investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, police had taken Tahir Hussain to Chand Bagh were the Delhi police has seized his licensed pistol on Saturday. The pistol has been sent for forensic test to ascertain whether it was used in the firing in the recent Delhi violence.

Delhi Police has also arrested Tahir's father, son and few neighbours who are also accused of helping Tahir in inciting riot in the North-East Delhi and murder of Police Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. The names of those arrested by the police include - Tariq Hussain, Liaquat, Riyasat and Tariq Rizvi. Delhi police will also interrogate Tahir's wife once she returns to her residence.

Tahir was arrested by Delhi Police on March 5 for the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the violence in North-East Delhi last week. During the interrogation, Tahir revealed that he fled to Nehru Vihar in Mustafabad and stayed in Okhla for two days before he came out to surrender in court.

On March 6, Tahir was produced by the police before a Delhi court and sent to 7-day police custody in connection with the killing of the IB staffer. A day earlier, the Delhi's Karkardooma court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of expelled AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

The investigation against Tahir began after IB officer Ankit Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar filed a complaint against the accused AAP leader. The IB officer Sharma body was found from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.