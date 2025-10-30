Delhi Riots 2020: Police Allege 'Regime-Change Operation' In Supreme Court Affidavit Against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi Police has advanced its case against activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and others charged in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy, filing an affidavit with the Supreme Court that accused the violence of being part of an orchestrated "regime-change operation.

The affidavit, submitted to counter the bail pleas of the accused, claims that the 2020 violence was no spontaneous protest but a "well-thought-out effort" aimed at destabilising the country and hurting India's international reputation.

Violence Synchronised With US President's Visit For International Scrutiny

The police's argument hinges on the timing and motivations of the unrest.

The police affidavit alleges that the violence was orchestrated deliberately to coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump to India during his first term. The goal, police allege, was to get international media attention and "globalise" the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) issue and create a negative image of India globally.

Weaponising Dissent: The police argue that the unrest was "crafted with intent to assail the sovereignty and integrity of India" through weaponising dissent against the CAA, which the police term as a "radicalising catalyst masked as peaceful protest."

Evidence Cited: The police said they have compiled witness testimonies, papers, and technical proofs, including chat messages mentioning Donald Trump, to prove the presence of a "deep-rooted conspiracy conceived on communal lines."

Police Blame Petitioners For Willful Delay Of Trial

The affidavit forcefully denies allegations that investigation agencies are causing the delayed progress of the trial. Rather, the police have blamed the petitioners, such as Khalid and Imam, for a "brazen abuse of process" by way of "frivolous applications" and "coordinated non-cooperation."

The police will contend in the Supreme Court that the delay in charging and initiating trial is squarely on the shoulders of the accused, who are step by step blocking the proceedings in the lower court.

Clarification on Witness List: Officials rejected allegations of an overwhelming witness list, clarifying that only 100–150 witnesses are material and that the trial can be wrapped up quickly with cooperation.

Referral To UAPA: 'Jail, Not Bail, Is The Rule'

Referring to the stringent terms of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Delhi Police again asserted that "jail, not bail" is the rule for such serious terror-related crimes.

The affidavit argues that the accused have not countered the prima facie presumption of guilt. The police also assert that the seriousness of the offence forbids the release of the accused on the mere ground of delay in trial.

The police cited the extensive national scope of the alleged conspiracy, indicating the violence resulted in the deaths of 53 individuals, extensive damage to public property, and the registration of more than 750 FIRs in Delhi alone, with indications of efforts to mimic the violence nationwide.

