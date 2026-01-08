Delhi Riots Case: Sharjeel Imam Wraps Up Defence, Rejects Claims Of Link With Umar Khalid

New Delhi: Activist Sharjeel Imam on Thursday wrapped up his submissions before a Delhi court opposing the framing of charges in the alleged “larger conspiracy” case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, asserting that he neither endorsed violence nor coordinated with co-accused Umar Khalid.

Appearing before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at the Karkardooma Courts, Imam’s counsel Talib Mustafa argued that the prosecution had failed to demonstrate any agreement or coordination between Imam and Khalid an essential requirement to establish a criminal conspiracy.

Addressing the court, Mustafa said Imam had no association with Khalid during his years at Jawaharlal Nehru University and questioned the prosecution’s claim of coordination. He maintained that to prove conspiracy, the existence of an agreement must be shown, which, according to him, the prosecution had been unable to do.

The counsel also rejected the allegation that Khalid had issued instructions to Imam. He pointed out that there was only one instance where both were seen at the same meeting, and even witness statements from that gathering did not indicate any discussion related to violence.

Mustafa further submitted that during the 2019–20 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Imam consistently advocated peaceful protest and never called for violence. He said the allegations portraying Imam as someone who wanted riots or loss of life were not backed by any material, adding that none of Imam’s meetings reflected any violent intent.

The court proceedings come shortly after the Supreme Court of India dismissed the bail pleas of Imam and Khalid, observing that the prosecution material, when viewed collectively, showed prima facie grounds under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On the issue of delays, the apex court said the appropriate response was to prioritise and expedite the trial rather than grant bail in violation of statutory provisions. It directed the trial court to ensure the case proceeds with reasonable speed.

At the same time, the Supreme Court granted bail to five other accused in the case—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

The Delhi Police has accused Imam, Khalid and others of involvement in terror-related activities and of conspiring to incite violence during the 2020 riots. With Imam’s arguments now concluded, submissions on behalf of the remaining accused are expected to begin next week.

(With IANS Inputs)