Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958219https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-riots-case-umar-khalid-moves-supreme-court-against-delhi-hc-order-denying-bail-2958219.html
NewsIndia
UMAR KHALID

Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid Moves Supreme Court Against Delhi HC Order Denying Bail

The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to Khalid and eight others - Sharjeel Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, Abdul Khalid Saifi, and Gulfisha Fatima.

|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 07:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid Moves Supreme Court Against Delhi HC Order Denying BailUmar Khalid (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order, which denied him bail in the UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to Khalid and eight others - Sharjeel Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, Abdul Khalid Saifi, and Gulfisha Fatima.

On September 2, the bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different High Court bench.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Imam and Gulfisha Fatima have also moved the top court challenging the High Court's order.

Delhi Police had opposed their bail pleas, saying it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were "planned well in advance" with a "sinister motive and well-thought-out conspiracy".

The High Court had observed that, prima facie, the role of Imam and Khalid in the entire conspiracy was "grave", having delivered inflammatory speeches on communal lines to "instigate mass mobilisation of members of the Muslim community."

Khalid sought bail from the apex court in the larger conspiracy case under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case in February 2020.

In 2020, the Delhi police arrested Imam under the UAPA and named him the main conspirator behind the Delhi riots case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK