Delhi Riots: Court Orders Release Of Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran, Saleem Khan And Gulfisha

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the release of four accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Gulfisha Fatima after verifying their bail and surety bonds.

The release orders were issued by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at Delhi’s Karkardooma Court. The court directed the accused to complete formalities related to their passports, either by depositing them or filing affidavits in cases where they do not possess one. The matter has been listed for January 15 for compliance.

The four accused had approached the Karkardooma Court on Tuesday to submit their bail and surety bonds after being granted bail by the Supreme Court of India. The trial court had earlier sought verification reports of the sureties furnished by them before passing the release orders.

As per court directions, each accused was required to submit a personal bail bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. Additional conditions were also imposed, including restrictions related to travel.

Meanwhile, the regular bail plea of another accused, Saleem Malik Munna, is scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to five accused in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 riots, including Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Shadab Ahmad and Gulfisha Fatima. However, the apex court rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The accused have been booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots.

Earlier, several other accused including Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Ishrat Jahan had already been granted bail. Former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain is also among the accused in the case.

(With Inputs From ANI)