Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till October 22 in UAPA case

Delhi's Karkardooma court on Thursday (September 24) sent Delhi riots accused and former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to judicial custody till October 22.

Umar Khalid, who was arrested on September 13 in connection with this case, was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing at the end of his police custody. Umar was sent to judicial custody after Delhi Police did not seek his further custody.

Delhi Police has claimed in the FIR against Umar that the communal violence which erupted in Delhi in February was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was allegedly planned by Umar and two others. He has also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

On September 13, Khalid was summoned by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for questioning regarding the northeast violence that rocked the capital this February. His phone was also seized by the police.

In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met with Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, and Umar asked him to be prepared for something big at the time of United States President Donald Trump's visit to India.