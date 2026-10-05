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Delhi Riots: HC rejects pleas seeking FIR against politicians for hate speech

The Delhi High Court dismissed petitions seeking FIRs against politicians over alleged hate speeches linked to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, along with pleas seeking SIT probes into alleged police atrocities at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Delhi Riots: HC rejects pleas seeking FIR against politicians for hate speech
Image Credit: ANI

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