/Delhi riots verdict: Tahir Hussain sentenced to life imprisonment in Ankit Sharma murder case

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and co-convicts were brought under heavy security to Delhi’s Karkardooma Court on Friday ahead of the quantum of sentence pronouncement in the high-profile Ankit Sharma murder case.
The proceedings mark a decisive stage in the legal accountability process linked to the February 2020 North East Delhi communal violence, in which Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma was brutally killed.
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