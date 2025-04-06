Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2882440https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-roller-coaster-accident-24-year-old-woman-dies-following-a-fall-at-water-park-2882440.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ACCIDENT

Delhi Roller Coaster Accident: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies Following A Fall At Water Park

Priyanka was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2025, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Roller Coaster Accident: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies Following A Fall At Water Park Representational Image

Roller Coaster Accident: A 24-year-old woman died after she fell from a roller coaster ride at a water park in Delhi's Kapashera area on Thursday, according to police.

According to news agency ANI, the woman, Priyanka, was at the water park with her friends and allegedly during a roller coaster ride she lost her balance and fell. She had sustained severe injuries in the accident. 

Priyanka was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. 

Police claimed that Priyanka, a sales manager from Chanakyapuri, was at Fun and Food Village with her fiancé, Nikhil, according to India Today. 

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation in the accident and the authorities are looking into if there was any safety negligence or equipment malfunction. 

According to ANI, the Delhi Police said that the medico-legal case (MLC) information was received at the Kapashera police station. 

The information stated that Priyanka had fallen from a swing and was declared dead at Manipal Hospital, where she was admitted by Nikhil. Following this, police went to the hospital and collected the medico-legal certificate of Priyanka. After the post-mortem was conducted, Priyanka’s body was handed over to her family, the police informed. 

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK