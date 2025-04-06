Delhi Roller Coaster Accident: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies Following A Fall At Water Park

Roller Coaster Accident: A 24-year-old woman died after she fell from a roller coaster ride at a water park in Delhi's Kapashera area on Thursday, according to police.

According to news agency ANI, the woman, Priyanka, was at the water park with her friends and allegedly during a roller coaster ride she lost her balance and fell. She had sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Priyanka was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police claimed that Priyanka, a sales manager from Chanakyapuri, was at Fun and Food Village with her fiancé, Nikhil, according to India Today.

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation in the accident and the authorities are looking into if there was any safety negligence or equipment malfunction.

According to ANI, the Delhi Police said that the medico-legal case (MLC) information was received at the Kapashera police station.

The information stated that Priyanka had fallen from a swing and was declared dead at Manipal Hospital, where she was admitted by Nikhil. Following this, police went to the hospital and collected the medico-legal certificate of Priyanka. After the post-mortem was conducted, Priyanka’s body was handed over to her family, the police informed.

(with ANI inputs)