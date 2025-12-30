Delhi’s 400-Year-Old Bridge Set To Be Restored: Mughal Marvel Coming Back To Life

New Delhi: In the heart of Delhi stands a bridge that has witnessed four centuries of history. Often overlooked by passersby, Barapula Bridge has survived 400 years, but its importance has faded from public memory. Built by the Mughal ruler Jahangir, the bridge originally served as a route to Humayun’s Tomb.

Over the years, Barapula had lost its charm. Garbage piled up on its surface. Light vehicles cross it regularly, gradually weakening its structure.

Now, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up the task of restoring this historical landmark. Work on the bridge is already 30-40% complete, and gates have been installed to prevent further damage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The authorities are yet to clarify whether the restored bridge will remain a traffic route or be turned into a public heritage and picnic spot.

A Mughal Legacy

Historians explained that Barapula is rooted in Mughal history. Built during Jahangir’s reign, the 200-meter-long bridge provided a direct passage to Humayun’s Tomb.

Earlier, the area around the bridge suffered from encroachments and garbage accumulation. Now, with those cleared, the bridge is being carefully revived.

The Story Behind The Name

The name ‘Barapula’ has a fascinating origin. Constructed between 1628 and 1629, the bridge features 12 pillars and 11 arches, hence the name, which translates to ‘twelve bridges’.

Built with traditional lakhori bricks, the project was overseen by Jahangir’s courtier and Delhi’s Subedar, Mir Banu Aga. At the time, the bridge allowed safe passage over the Yamuna River to reach Nizamuddin Dargah and Humayun’s Tomb.

Skilled Hands At Work

A total of 25-30 experienced artisans are working on the restoration daily. The ASI has brought in craftsmen from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, including those who have previously restored Mughal-era monuments in the region.

Lakhori bricks are being used meticulously to ensure the bridge retains its historical authenticity.

With careful preservation efforts underway, Barapula Bridge is set to reclaim its place as a symbol of Delhi’s Mughal heritage, offering a glimpse into the city’s architectural and cultural past.