Delhi’s 5 Big Projects Set To Transform The Capital And Give It A Major Makeover

New Delhi: Delhi stands at the cusp of a major transformation. Five infrastructure projects, currently stalled due to financial and administrative roadblocks, promise to change the capital’s urban landscape.

Spanning public transport, traffic decongestion, healthcare and connectivity, these projects are over 70 to 90 percent complete but await additional funding and final approvals. The Delhi government is now pushing hard to bring them to life.

From flyovers and underpasses to modern hospitals and bus depots, several essential developments are hanging in the balance. Most were launched during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and have seen progress. However, their momentum has been hindered by bureaucratic delays and lack of budget allocation.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is coordinating with central agencies to resolve the bottlenecks.

1. DTC Bus Depot At Sawda Ghevra

This new bus depot is designed to improve bus frequency and operational efficiency in outer Delhi. Initiated by the AAP government in April 2023, the project was scheduled for completion by December the same year. As of now, it is 85% finished.

The transport department’s final approval and financial clearance are still pending. The target is now to complete the remaining work by December 2025.

2. Flyovers At Nand Nagri, Gagan Cinema Junction

Traffic congestion in East Delhi is set to ease with two new flyovers at Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema Junction. Construction on these flyovers began last year and was expected to be completed by July 2024. Official records indicate that 90% of the work is done.

Authorities claim the flyovers are structurally ready, pending only environmental clearance to relocate trees. The PWD aims to inaugurate them around the prime minister’s birthday in September, giving the city much-needed relief on its traffic-clogged roads.

3. Underpass At Pragati Maidan Transit Corridor

The Pragati Maidan corridor includes six underpasses meant to streamline vehicular flow across central Delhi. While five are nearly done, the fifth underpass remains incomplete, stuck at 98%. This project was originally slated for completion in 2022.

Delays have persisted due to unresolved issues with Northern Railway. Despite this, approval has recently been secured from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, clearing a major hurdle. Final groundwork is expected to resume shortly.

4. Eleven New Hospitals Across Delhi

Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure is poised for a major upgrade. Eleven new hospitals are at various stages of development, offering hope for better medical access to millions. In Jwalapuri, 90% of the work is complete. Madipur is at 82% and Siraspur is at 78%.

However, progress has slowed without clear timelines for completion. Hospitals with ICU facilities, such as those in Shalimar Bagh and Sultanpuri (both 63%) and Sarita Vihar (58%), are also lagging.

In Kirari, even though the hospital project has been announced, construction has yet to begin.

5. Barapullah Phase 3 Elevated Corridor

One of Delhi’s most ambitious traffic decongestion projects, the Barapullah Phase 3 corridor, is over 90% complete. The work began in 2015 and has faced repeated halts over the years.

A 690-meter stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar remains unfinished. The original budget of Rs 964 crore has ballooned to Rs 1,330 crore due to repeated delays and cost escalations.

Once completed, this corridor will offer seamless connectivity between South and East Delhi.

A Race Against Time

Despite being close to the finish line, these projects continue to face roadblocks. Most are only months away from completion but remain stuck in procedural limbo. The current government is under increasing pressure to break the deadlock.

With growing public expectation and escalating costs, the government claims to be working to fast-track approvals and release funds.

Delhi’s urban infrastructure stands on the edge of a long-awaited leap. Whether these projects will meet their new deadlines remains uncertain, but their impact, once delivered, will be profound.