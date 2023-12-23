Delhi’s Air Quality Dips To ‘Severe’ Category, Water Sprinklers Deployed Across City

Delhiites once again woke up to thick smog with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping to the ‘severe’ category on Saturday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality was recorded at 447 in the national capital.

Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 'severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

The administration has commissioned water sprinklers in various parts of Delhi-NCR to mitigate the levels of pollution.

The Central government on Friday reinstated anti-pollution activities in the national capital including a ban on non-essential construction work as well as a prohibition on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheeler vehicles.

Delhi’s poor air quality condition has been exacerbated by extreme weather conditions including fog, haze and low wind speed, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

Apart from Delhi, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheeler vehicles have also been restricted in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees celsius, two notches above the average weather conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department said.