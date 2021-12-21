Delhi’s air quality slips back to 'very poor' category, AQI stands at 316

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality slipped back to `very poor` quality on Tuesday (December 21, 2021) with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 316, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Earlier, on Monday, Delhi’s witnessed a slight improvement in air quality as it remained in the `poor` category for the second consecutive day with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

On the other hand, the air quality of Mumbai and Pune cities were also recorded to be in 'poor' category today.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government has issued directions allowing the resumption of construction and demolition activities and the entry of trucks into the national capital.

He asked construction agencies to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution at their sites and said strict action will be taken in case of any violation.

"We have allowed construction and demolition activities from today (Monday)... However, I appeal to all agencies engaged in such work not to be complacent or take undue advantage of the permission," Rai told reporters.

