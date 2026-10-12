/Delhi’s Jantar Mantar no longer designated protest site, 3 new grounds named

Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations, identifying three alternative locations for such gatherings. The decision comes amid a standoff with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over permission to hold a peaceful protest and heightened security in the national capital ahead of the INDIA bloc’s planned march to the Supreme Court.
An order dated October 11, 2026, stated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had formed a committee to identify alternative venues where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations. Following the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar has been removed from the list of designated protest sites.
The three alternative venues designated for protests are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi. The order, signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, partially revises an earlier standing order issued on April 28, 2022, which had designated Jantar Mantar as a site for protests and demonstrations.
Delhi Police said separate orders detailing the revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three newly designated venues would be issued later.
CJP leaders meets Delhi police to seek dates for peaceful protests
The order comes amid a standoff between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Delhi Police over permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. CJP leaders left Parliament Street Police Station on Monday, demanding a date for the demonstration and an explanation for the refusal of permission.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had formally informed the police of its plan to hold a peaceful protest and that the police had acknowledged the notice. However, he said the party had not been given a date for the demonstration or an explanation for the restrictions.
“We have given them 24 hours to give us a date,” Das said, warning that the CJP would announce a march if the police failed to respond within the deadline.
“The Government of India is waging a war on its own citizens,” Das said, adding that the party would continue to protest peacefully.
The meeting comes amid the INDIA bloc’s planned protest march against the Election Commission. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has called for a “Challo Dilli” march, scheduled to begin this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court, in protest against the functioning of the Election Commission.
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