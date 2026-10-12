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Delhi’s Jantar Mantar no longer designated protest site, 3 new grounds named

Delhi Police has removed Jantar Mantar from its list of designated protest venues and named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternatives amid a standoff with CJP over permission to hold a peaceful demonstration.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Delhi’s Jantar Mantar no longer designated protest site, 3 new grounds named
Image Credit: ANI

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Delhi’s Jantar Mantar no longer designated protest site, 3 new grounds named
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