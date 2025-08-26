Delhi’s Monsoon Mood: Heavy Clouds, Showers & Sticky Heat To Drench City All Week

New Delhi: The city woke up to gray skies and intermittent rains on Tuesday as well, bringing some relief from the usual monsoon humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded about 13 mm of rainfall in the city over the last 24 hours. The forecast calls for more light to moderate showers and thundershowers across the capital for the rest of the week, keeping the wet weather steady through August 31.

The monsoon is showing no signs of letting up soon. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy, with daytime temperatures hovering between 28°C and 34°C. Nights will feel muggy as humidity levels stay high. Residents should prepare for damp commutes, occasional waterlogging and typical traffic slowdowns during heavy spells of rain.

Though no severe weather warnings are in place for Delhi, the persistent showers and cloud cover will keep the atmosphere cool but sticky. The IMD’s latest satellite data reveals dense convective clouds hovering over the region, especially over South-East Haryana which borders Delhi.

Monday’s weather brought maximum temperatures around 28°C with lows near 23°C. Tuesday could see temperatures inching up to 31°C, alongside chances of light rainfall.

Midweek will hold more clouds with brief showers and daytime highs around 33°C. The latter half of the week remains unsettled with continuous cloud cover and scattered rain.

Travellers should note that several airlines have issued advisories urging passengers to confirm flight status ahead of travel, as Mumbai and other cities are experiencing heavy rains causing disruptions.

Speaking of Mumbai, the IMD has issued forecasts predicting heavy showers on August 26, 27 and 29, with waterlogging reported in some low-lying areas such as Sion’s Gandhi Market and the Eastern Express Highway. Thane and Pune will see similar rain patterns in the coming days.

Further north, Himachal Pradesh is under a red alert for very heavy rains, especially in Chamba, Mandi and Kangra districts. Punjab also faces a red alert in districts suchg as Ludhiana and Sangrur.

Several parts of Rajasthan, including Rajsamand and Udaipur, remain on orange alert for intense rainfall continuing through Tuesday.

For Delhi, the key takeaway is a week filled with typical monsoon moods (cloudy skies, periodic showers and humid air). Residents should carry umbrellas, keep an eye on traffic updates and expect the usual wet weather delays.

Delhi Weather Outlook (Aug 25-31):

Monday, August 25: Cloudy with rain; highs ~28°C, lows ~23°C

Tuesday, August 26: Light showers possible; highs ~31°C

Wednesday, August 27: Cloudy, brief rain; highs ~33°C

Thursday, August 28: Persistent clouds; highs ~34°C, lows ~25°C

Friday, August 29: Cloudy with afternoon rain; highs ~32°C

Saturday, August 30: Morning drizzle, light rain later; highs ~32°C

Sunday, August 31: Intermittent rain all day; highs ~33°C

Stay tuned for updates as the monsoon keeps Delhi damp and cool through the week.