Delhi’s roads to undergo major overhaul: CM Rekha Gupta approves ₹802 Cr project

To make Delhi’s roads pothole-free, even and long-lasting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a large-scale and comprehensive road improvement project. More than 241 major roads across the city will be redeveloped using advanced technology. The Chief Minister stated that the project is being implemented with strong support from the Central Government.

The Delhi government has said that all roads will be developed under the ‘wall-to-wall carpeting’ model to ensure that construction work is not partial, but carried out across the full width with uniform quality. She described the initiative as a significant step towards making the capital safer, more organised and future-ready. The total length of roads to be upgraded is nearly 400 kilometres across 45 Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister noted that often only the central portion of roads or isolated potholes are repaired, resulting in deterioration after a short period. Under the new system, entire stretches will be uniformly strengthened from edge to edge, enhancing durability and lifespan. A fully levelled and sealed surface across the complete width will also lead to a marked reduction in dust and air pollution. Damaged roads generate loose soil and fine particles that become airborne due to vehicular movement, contributing significantly to pollution. The new approach will help reduce particulate matter (PM) levels and improve cleanliness and air quality in surrounding areas.

The project is targeted for completion by the end of the year. Work will be undertaken in phases to minimise traffic disruption and public inconvenience. The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi Government will execute the project across approximately 45 Assembly constituencies.

The total cost of the project is ₹802.18 crore. Of this, ₹643.36 crore will be funded through the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) of the Government of India, while ₹158.82 crore will be contributed by the Delhi Government. The Chief Minister emphasised that collaboration between the Centre and the State is giving fresh momentum to Delhi’s infrastructure.

She clarified that the objective is not merely repair, but a long-term solution. Each road will undergo technical assessment of the base layer, necessary strengthening, proper drainage arrangements and final carpeting in accordance with prescribed standards. This will help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon and ensure long-term road safety. The Government aims to build roads that last for years and provide citizens with safe and reliable travel. She also informed that last year, approximately 150 kilometres of roads were constructed in Delhi using the same technology.

The roads identified for upgradation include August Kranti Marg in Malviya Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Kapashera-Bijwasan Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, Captain Gaur Marg in Kalkaji, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in Greater Kailash, Dr K.N. Katju Marg in Rohini, Shamnath Marg in Chandni Chowk, D.B. Gupta Road in Karol Bagh, ESI Hospital Road in Shahdara, Tanga Stand Road in Seemapuri, Preet Vihar Road, Patparganj Road, Khichripur Road, Khudiram Bose Road, Khajuri Flyover, Gokalpuri Flyover, Zero Pusta Road, Seelampur Road and Loni Road, among others. In total, more than 241 roads spanning nearly 400 kilometres across various constituencies are being upgraded under the project.

The Chief Minister stated that strong roads form the backbone of any city’s development. Improved roads will ease traffic, reduce accidents and save time for commuters. The Government remains committed to transforming Delhi into a modern, organised and future-ready capital. This extensive road redevelopment drive is expected not only to improve traffic management but also to strengthen the overall urban infrastructure and image of the city.