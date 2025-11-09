Delhi’s Smog Isn’t Only Punjab’s Fault — Pollution Must Now Be Treated As National Emergency

Each October, as a grey blanket settles over Delhi, the discourse inevitably lands on one target: parali (crop-residue) burning in Punjab and Haryana. The imagery of burning stubble becomes the centrepiece of public anger. Yet data from scientific studies shows that while stubble burning plays a role, sometimes a significant one during peak days, it is not the sole or even year-round dominant cause of Delhi’s winter smog.

Delhi’s air crisis is rooted in local emissions, regional transport of pollutants, and winter atmospheric conditions that trap particulate matter close to the ground. Any narrative that isolates only one source risks undermining the urgency and breadth of solutions required.

What the data actually shows

Scientific and institutional studies present a more nuanced picture:

A TERI–ARAI source-apportionment report identifies construction and road dust, vehicle emissions, industrial activity and secondary aerosol formation as major contributors to Delhi’s particulate pollution, with crop-residue burning being a seasonal contributor, not the dominant one.

A study in Frontiers in Sustainable Cities (2021) recorded PM₂.₅ levels rising to 121.4 µg/m³ in post-monsoon months from 42.2 µg/m³ during the monsoon, largely due to lower wind speeds and shallow boundary-layer height.

A 2024 EGUsphere atmospheric modelling study found crop-residue burning contributed ~30–34% on average to PM₂.₅ in 2022, rising to ~50–56% during plume-transport episodes, underscoring that the impact peaks only under specific meteorological conditions.

A synthesis by researchers at UC Berkeley emphasises that Delhi’s high winter PM levels are driven by “unfavourable meteorology and diverse local sources.”

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) analysis links 20-40% of PM₂.₅ in some Delhi seasons to vehicular emissions alone.

Together, these findings affirm one truth: Delhi’s smog problem is multi-source and multi-seasonal. Stubble burning intensifies the crisis, but the city’s baseline is already dangerously high due to local and regional sources.

Why does smog peak every winter

Delhi’s annual “pollution season” coincides with a shift in weather systems:

• Temperature inversions trap pollutants close to the ground

• Reduced atmospheric mixing prevents vertical dispersion

• Low wind speeds limit the horizontal movement of pollutants

• High humidity and fog encourage secondary aerosol formation

Stubble burning emissions arrive just as this meteorological trap forms, worsening a crisis already brewing locally.

The true pollution mix

Across studies, key contributors remain consistent:

• Road, construction and soil dust

• Vehicular emissions (exhaust and non-exhaust)

• Secondary aerosols from gaseous precursors

• Domestic and waste-burning emissions

• Industrial and power-plant emissions

• Agricultural burning (episodic, season-specific)

To focus solely on one source is to ignore the structural nature of the problem.

A national crisis demands national leadership

India’s pollution challenge is not confined to the NCR. Cities from Mumbai to Lucknow, Kolkata to Kanpur, and Bengaluru to Hyderabad increasingly report hazardous winter air. Air pollution contributes to over 1.6 million premature deaths annually in India, according to Global Burden of Disease estimates.

This is not a seasonal inconvenience. It is a public-health emergency.

Air does not recognise state boundaries. Therefore, solutions cannot be left to fragmented, seasonal state-level action. India now needs:

• A national clean-air emergency framework

• Central-led coordination with state governments

• Real-time, science-based action protocols

• Farmer-support mechanisms for residue management

• A national emissions dashboard and accountable targets

• Cooperation over confrontation — especially between the Centre and states

Just as India eradicated polio with collective resolve, it must confront air pollution with unified national action.

The way forward

Three realities must shape policy:

1. Stubble burning significantly worsens peaks — but is not the sole cause.

2. Local emissions are the constant fuel feeding Delhi’s pollution.

3. Winter meteorology turns chronic pollution into an acute crisis.

India cannot afford a blame game. Nor can it wait for winter to react. Pollution control must move from annual outrage to all-year governance, from episodic court orders to institutional coordination, and from political posturing to public-health protection.

Delhi does not choke every winter because Punjab burns alone — it chokes because India has normalised pollution. To breathe clean air, India must stop looking for scapegoats and start building solutions.