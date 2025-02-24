Delhi’s Treasury Empty? BJP Faces Heat Over Poll Promises; Fiscal Math Explained

The Delhi Assembly’s new session kicked off with uproar, as a political row erupted over the alleged depletion of the state’s treasury and unfulfilled electoral promises. The BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in a heated exchange, particularly over the BJP’s pledge to provide women with monthly assistance of Rs 2,500.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the previous AAP government of mismanaging Delhi’s finances, alleging that the treasury had been exhausted. "AAP has emptied the treasury," said Delhi CM Gupta. Her remarks have raised concerns among Delhi’s women, who had been anticipating the financial assistance promised by the BJP during the election campaign.

Dismissing Gupta’s claims, Former Chief Minister Atishi asserted that the BJP government was using financial constraints as an excuse to delay implementation. She accused the ruling party of failing to act despite its earlier assurances. "There is no shortage of money, only a lack of intent," Atishi said.

She also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, reminding them that they had vowed to implement the scheme in their first cabinet meeting.

"The first installment was promised by March 8, but now excuses are being made," she said. She further pointed out that when Arvind Kejriwal took office as Chief Minister, the budget was Rs30,000 crore, yet his administration managed to provide free electricity, water, quality education, healthcare, and public transport.

"Now they claim the treasury is empty, but the real problem is not money—it is the lack of political will," Atishi remarked.

Fiscal Challenges and Rising Subsidy Costs

Delhi’s current budget stands at Rs 78,800 crore, while the expenditure on subsidies has surged to Rs 11,000 crore—a 607% increase over the past decade.

If the BJP government follows through on its promise of Rs 2,500 per month to women, it would impose an additional annual burden of approximately Rs 11,000 crore, nearly doubling the existing subsidy expenditure and intensifying the financial strain on the government.

Will BJP Fulfill Its Promise?

Despite the growing financial concerns, BJP leaders maintain that their electoral promises will be honored. However, with increasing fiscal pressures, the government is assessing the economic viability of the scheme before rolling it out, leading to delays.