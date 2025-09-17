Advertisement
Delhi: Sanitation Worker Dies, Three Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Ashok Vihar

In a tragic incident, one sanitation worker lost his life and three others were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewer in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, police said.

Representative Image: IANS

A police team inspected the site, and the manager of Brijgopal Construction Company was called in for questioning.

For the past several days, the sewer cleaning work had been ongoing in the area.

Earlier, in Delhi, several slum areas were demolished for proper construction, and laying down sewer lines.

Proper sewer lines and drainage systems were to be installed to resolve the problems of waterlogging and unhygienic conditions. Continuous supply of clean drinking water, construction and improvement of roads, and adequate street lighting were said to be be prioritised.

CM Rekha Gupta also commented on the demolition drive conducted at Madrasi Camp and said that the High Court had issued multiple directives to remove the slum to enable cleaning of the Barapullah drain, which is critical to preventing flood disasters in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta stated, "I have clearly said that if the court has ordered something, neither the government nor the administration can do anything about it. The truth about the demolition of Madrasi Camp is that it was set up on the banks of the Barapullah drain. The court had ordered the removal of this slum four times so that machines could be deployed to clean the drain. Otherwise, 2023-like floods would be seen again in Delhi. No one can defy court orders. Residents of that camp have been allotted houses and shifted there."

(With ANI inputs)

