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  • /Delhi building collapse: 7 lakh students, 8,000 rooms – how DU’s massive hostel shortage is forcing students into illegal ‘death-trap’ PGs

Delhi building collapse: 7 lakh students, 8,000 rooms – how DU’s massive hostel shortage is forcing students into illegal ‘death-trap’ PGs

The Delhi High Court has ordered checks of private hostels, asking authorities to verify permissions, building rules and student numbers. Five MCD officials have also been suspended.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Delhi building collapse: 7 lakh students, 8,000 rooms – how DU’s massive hostel shortage is forcing students into illegal ‘death-trap’ PGs
Image Credit: A person is being carried during a rescue operation after a building collapses near Satya Niketan in New Delhi on September 7, 2026. (Photo: ANI)

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Delhi building collapse: 7 lakh students, 8,000 rooms – how DU’s massive hostel shortage is forcing students into illegal ‘death-trap’ PGs
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