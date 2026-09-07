/Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: Traffic advisory urges commuters to avoid Dhaula Kuan, RTR Routes

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday after a building collapsed at Satya Niketan Market in South Campus, warning commuters that several key stretches remain affected as rescue operations continue at the site.
In a post on X, traffic police said movement was disrupted on routes connecting Safdarjung Hospital to Dhaula Kuan, RTR, and Benito Juarez Marg, and urged commuters to avoid these stretches where possible.
The advisory asked people to use alternate routes, follow instructions from traffic personnel on the ground, and refrain from stopping, parking, or gathering near the site so that ambulances and rescue vehicles could move freely.
TRAFFIC ALERT | SATYA NIKETAN— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 7, 2026
Following a building collapse at Satya Niketan Market, South Campus, rescue and relief operations are underway. Emergency teams are working at the spot.
Traffic movement is affected on routes from:
* Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan
* RTR…
The collapse has claimed six lives so far. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters that while all students at the site have been accounted for, authorities haven't ruled out the possibility that a labourer may still be trapped under the debris.
He said 12 people have been rescued so far, and that investigators suspect an unidentified worker could still be inside, though nothing can be confirmed until the site is fully cleared. Sirsa added that strict action, including possible criminal cases, would follow once responsibility is established.
According to Sirsa, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is facing added difficulty because a neighbouring structure itself 40 to 50 years old has become unstable following the collapse.
He explained that NDRF teams must clear debris and check for casualties without risking damage to that adjoining building, which has already been evacuated and marked for demolition. However, since its condition below the rubble remains unclear, demolition cannot begin immediately.
Initial findings suggest the collapsed building, also around four to five decades old, gave way after unauthorised work was carried out in its basement. Sirsa noted that Delhi's Chief Minister had already indicated a day earlier that strict action would follow once the cause was established.
The death toll climbed to six after another body was recovered during late-night rescue efforts. NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other agencies are continuing to clear debris and search for anyone who may still be trapped.
The incident has renewed scrutiny of safety standards in buildings used as paying-guest accommodations across Delhi, along with questions about how construction and fire-safety norms are enforced in the city's densely packed residential pockets.
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