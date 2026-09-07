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  • /Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: Traffic advisory urges commuters to avoid Dhaula Kuan, RTR Routes

Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: Traffic advisory urges commuters to avoid Dhaula Kuan, RTR Routes

The advisory asked people to use alternate routes, follow instructions from traffic personnel on the ground, and refrain from stopping, parking, or gathering near the site so that ambulances and rescue vehicles could move freely.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 10:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: Traffic advisory urges commuters to avoid Dhaula Kuan, RTR Routes
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: Traffic advisory urges commuters to avoid Dhaula Kuan, RTR Routes
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