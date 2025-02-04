Delhi School Holidays: Govt Announces Holiday On February 5 Due To Assembly Elections- Check Details Here

Delhi School Holiday: The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are scheduled for February 5, and many students and parents may be curious about whether schools and colleges will remain open. Since the elections will be conducted in a single phase, the results will be announced on February 8. To ensure smooth election arrangements, all schools and colleges in Delhi will be closed on February 5. Educational institutions that will serve as polling booths may also be shut a day earlier as per usual practice. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has confirmed that all central government offices, including industrial units in Delhi, will be closed on election day to allow employees to vote.

Many schools and colleges will be used as polling stations, so they will remain closed on February 5. However, hospitals and pharmacies will operate as usual, and grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses will stay open. Special public transport arrangements have been made to assist voters. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start services early at 4 AM on election day to help people reach polling stations.

The Haryana government has also declared a paid holiday on February 5 for government employees, school and college staff, board and corporation workers, as well as factory workers, shop staff, and private employees who are registered voters in Delhi, allowing them to cast their votes. The District Election Officer of South West Delhi has directed the Deputy Director of Education to organize a ‘Prabhat Rally’ for students in various schools within their jurisdiction. The rally is scheduled for February 3, starting at 9 am.

What will be open on Feb 5?

Although schools and colleges will be closed, essential services like hospitals and pharmacies will function as usual. Shops, grocery stores, and restaurants will also remain open. Public transport will be arranged to help voters reach their polling stations easily.