Delhi Schools On High Alert After Receiving Bomb Threats; Police Rushed To Investigate

Several schools in the national capital received bomb threat calls on Saturday morning, officials confirmed. The threats led to rapid responses from authorities, who rushed police teams and bomb disposal squads to the threatened campuses.

The schools that had received the threats included DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

Students And Staff Evacuated As Precaution

Following the threat, students and faculty members were evacuated from the school premises safely as a precautionary action. Police officers informed that the premises are now being thoroughly searched. This comes after a similar scare on August 20, when more than 50 schools in the Delhi-NCR area received an email with a bomb threat. That email, sent by an individual referring to themselves as 'Terrorisers 111,' reportedly asked for $25,000.

Pattern Of Hoax Threats In The City

Bomb threats made to schools are the most recent in a series of the same nature that have lately sent panic throughout the capital. Before last week, three Max Hospitals in Shalimar Bagh, Saket, and Dwarka, and the Taj Palace luxury hotel, had also received bomb threats, which were subsequently authenticated as hoaxes.

On September 12, the Delhi High Court also received an email hoax bomb threat, prompting judges, litigants, and staff to be evacuated. Police officials have reported that there has been a rise in such hoax threats at different Delhi premises over the last few months.

