Delhi Schools Closed On February 12 For Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Government Declares Public Holiday

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. A notification from the General Administration Department confirmed that all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government will remain closed.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued the order through an official circular. The notification also mentioned that the restricted holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti, earlier announced in November 2024, has been cancelled and replaced with a full public holiday.

Delhi LG VK Saxena declares Wednesday, the 12th of February, 2025 as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies & public undertakings, under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti pic.twitter.com/Spgi1eqOBT — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Schools and Educational Institutions

All government schools in Delhi will remain closed on February 12. However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether private schools and other educational institutions will also be shut.

Significance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a 15th-century saint and poet known for promoting equality and social justice. The occasion is observed with religious processions, devotional songs, and community gatherings, especially in northern India.

Essential services will continue to function as per standard holiday protocols. The festival is widely celebrated in states such as Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. Residents of Delhi are encouraged to participate in the celebrations and honour the teachings of Guru Ravidas.