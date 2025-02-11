Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2857560https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-schools-closed-on-february-12-for-guru-ravidas-jayanti-government-declares-public-holiday-2857560.html
NewsIndia
DELHI SCHOOLS CLOSED

Delhi Schools Closed On February 12 For Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Government Declares Public Holiday

All government schools in Delhi will remain closed on February 12. However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether private schools and other educational institutions will also be shut. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Schools Closed On February 12 For Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Government Declares Public Holiday (Representative image/ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. A notification from the General Administration Department confirmed that all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government will remain closed. 

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued the order through an official circular. The notification also mentioned that the restricted holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti, earlier announced in November 2024, has been cancelled and replaced with a full public holiday. 

Schools and Educational Institutions 

All government schools in Delhi will remain closed on February 12. However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether private schools and other educational institutions will also be shut. 

Significance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 

Guru Ravidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a 15th-century saint and poet known for promoting equality and social justice. The occasion is observed with religious processions, devotional songs, and community gatherings, especially in northern India. 

Essential services will continue to function as per standard holiday protocols. The festival is widely celebrated in states such as Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. Residents of Delhi are encouraged to participate in the celebrations and honour the teachings of Guru Ravidas.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?