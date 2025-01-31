Delhi Schools Closed On February 5? GRAP 3 Restrictions Return Amid Rising Pollution

Delhi School Holiday: The Central Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) has reimposed GRAP 3 restrictions as air quality worsens in the Delhi NCR region. Officials stated that bad weather conditions have contributed to rising pollution levels. The decision was taken when the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 365 at 4 PM on Wednesday. GRAP 3 rules include a ban on non-essential construction and shifting classes up to grade 5 to a hybrid mode. Parents and students can choose online classes where available. However, due to the Delhi Assembly elections, all schools and colleges in the national capital will remain closed. Authorities have announced the closure to ensure smooth election proceedings across the city.

Schools closed in Delhi?

Schools across Delhi-NCR have faced several restrictions this year due to rising pollution. Under the GRAP 3 guidelines, all schools have been advised to adopt a hybrid mode for classes up to grade 5, allowing students and parents to choose between offline and online learning.

To ensure student safety, many schools in Delhi-NCR have voluntarily switched to online classes by suspending physical attendance. It is important for students and parents to remember that GRAP 3 restrictions do not require schools to close. For the latest updates on school operations, students are encouraged to stay in touch with their school authorities.

Delhi schools closed because of coldwaves

However, GRAP 3 restrictions do not require schools to shut down completely. Earlier, the government had declared a winter break for all Delhi schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025. Due to extreme cold, some schools in Noida and Gurgaon were asked to close or extend their break. The return of GRAP 3 restrictions continues to affect students' education in the region.

Delhi weather today

A thick fog blanketed the National Capital on Friday, with the temperature dropping to 10.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30 AM, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As the cold weather persisted, many homeless individuals sought shelter in night homes to escape the chilly conditions in Delhi.