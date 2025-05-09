Delhi School Assembly News, Delhi School Holiday News: India and Pakistan are exchanging fire across the Line of Control amid a massive military escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations. While Pakistan tried to target Indian military installations, India responded in the same domain and even destroyed their air defence systems in two places. Amid the Indo-Pakistan tensions, people have been concerned over the opening of the schools in the national capital Delhi.

Let's tell you that several schools in Delhi have decided to conduct their classes online. There is no official order about the school holiday today, i.e. May 9, as parents are eager to hear from the authorities. As of 5 am, the schools in Delhi remain open, with some opting for online classes. The government schools and colleges remain open, unless reversed through an official order.

Schools in Gurugram, some parts of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir have already been closed due to Pakistani shellings and missile attacks.