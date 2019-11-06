Delhi schools reopen after extended Diwali break due to pollution

New Delhi: Schools reopened on Wednesday after an extended Diwali break due to pollution with a large number of students seen using anti-pollution masks to protect them from health hazard.

While the pollution levels have gradually come down since Sunday, the AQI still remains in the 'poor' category.

Delhi: Schools have opened today after an extended Diwali break due to air pollution. https://t.co/zGf9OmPDrI pic.twitter.com/5cvstboFua — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

On Wednesday morning, a major pollutant PM 2.5 is at 279 and PM 10 is at 250, both in 'poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Taking cognizance of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR crossed "hazardous" category, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Friday declared a public health emergency.

School holiday for all government and public schools were also declared by Delhi government and municipal corporations.