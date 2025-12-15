Delhi Schools To Conduct Online Classes For Students From Nursery To 5th Standard - Check Full Govt Order

Delhi AQI Alert: Due to the increased AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi, the authorities on Monday announced that the offline classes for students from nursery to class 5 have been suspended, and online classes will be mandatory for the above-mentioned grades until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced that classes for grades 6 and above will continue as per the previously issued instructions.

All schools have been instructed to comply with this order and inform the respective parents immediately.

Previous Orders Of Delhi Govt

Earlier on Saturday, the Directorate of Education directed all schools to conduct classes up to IX and XI in hybrid mode after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the Air Quality Index (AQI) neared the 'Severe Plus' mark at 450.

GRAP Stage-4 In Action

These orders come after CAQM invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) neared the 'severe plus' mark.

The CAQM had also advised the children, elderly, and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible. If required to move outdoors, they are advised to wear a mask.

Court Action

According to ANI, the Supreme Court on Monday said that it will pass effective orders that are enforceable in matters relating to worsening air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it will hear the matter of the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR on December 17.

(with ANI inputs)