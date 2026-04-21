Delhi schools to mandatory implement 'water bells' every hour: New heatwave guidelines for students

Delhi heatwave: Amid rising concerns about flooding from increased summer rainfall, the Directorate of Education (DoE) in New Delhi announced on Tuesday that all schools in Delhi will implement “water bells” – a strategy that will help keep students well-hydrated while at school.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department, severe heat waves are anticipated across the Delhi National Capital Region.

The water bell system

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Schools must sound a separate bell at least every 45 to 60 minutes during the school day, which will signal to students that it is time to stop what they are doing and drink. This method is being used to help prevent students from becoming dehydrated or suffering from heat-related illnesses during their time at school.

Restricting children's outdoor activities

The DoE has prohibited or restricted many activities that expose students to the sun in order to protect them from the sun:

Assembly schedule: Schools must not conduct outdoor assemblies. If school assemblies are mandatory, they must either occur indoors or remain very short in length.

Classroom environment: Teachers must not teach in open classroom spaces or outdoors in direct sunlight.

Physical activity: Schools should limit students from engaging in heavy, intense physical and play activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Buddy system: The DoE has instructed schools to utilize a buddy system to assist students with reminders about drinking water and to stay safe during extreme weather conditions.

Key mandates include the following:

Provision of water: Schools will have to create several access points for clean, chilled drinking water throughout the campus.

Nodal teachers: Every school must have a nodal teacher who will manage the Water Bell system and lead the heatwave awareness campaign.

Health awareness: Teachers will provide education to students in class as well as assemblies regarding the symptoms of dehydration and heat stroke.

Advisory for parents: The directorate has contacted parents and provided specific guidelines regarding the safety of their child(ren) regarding summertime school.

For clothing: Parents should send their student(s) to school in light coloured, breathable, cotton or cotton-like clothing.

Hydration: Parents should ensure their child(ren) take enough water from home to enable them to stay well hydrated throughout the school day.

Communication: Teachers will provide IMD weather and heatwave alerts to parents via digital platforms on a regular basis.

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