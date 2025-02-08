Delhi Secretariat Sealed? No Files, Computer Hardware To Be Moved Out As BJP Returns To Power

Delhi Election Result 2025: As soon as the Delhi election results became clear giving a decisive mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Joint Secretary of the Delhi government Pradeep Dayal has issued an order prohibiting any changes or moving of files and hardware from the secretariat. With the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government marred with corruption allegations, the order holds importance. This shows that there could be an attempt to make files and hardware containing important details related to the cases disappear from the ministry.

"To address security concerns and safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, Computer Hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD. It is therefore directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned Branch In-charges under the Departments/Offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches" said the notice.

The order will also be applicable to the Ministers' offices. "This order shall also be applicable to Secretariat Offices and Camp Offices of Council of Ministers and In-Charges of both the offices are also directed for compliance of this order," said the notice.

On social media, it was claimed that Secretariat has been sealed but that is not right. "Rumors being spread about the Delhi Secretariat being sealed are incorrect and mischievous. The Secretariat is functioning in a normal manner as earlier. It is being ensured that no official papers, files, records, data, laptops computes etc are removed by anyone from any of the offices in Secretariat and safety security of the official records is ensured, said as press statement from DIP, Delhi Government.

The AAP-led Delhi government ministers have been facing serious allegations related to liquor scams and money laundering. The BJP government, once formed in Delhi, is likely to constitute an Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations.

The BJP has won 47 seats in the Delhi assembly elections while the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party won 23 seats.