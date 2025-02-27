Delhi Sees Light Drizzle: More Rain In Capital In Coming Days? — Check Weather Update

The residents in Delhi woke up to a drizzle on Thursday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above the season's average. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for the day, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 72 percent at 8.30 am.

The weather department, in its Thursday bulletin, predicted that the rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue throughout the day. The weather office also stated the national capital is likely to witness more showers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was recorded in the poor category with the AQI settling at 260 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Meanwhile, other parts of the country have started to feel the impact of heat as the temperature has already touched the 40-degree mark.

According to the IMD, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Konkan & Goa and North Kerala on February 26, and coastal Karnataka on February 26 and 27. February 25 (Tuesday) also saw summer-like conditions in these states.

On Tuesday, the IMD also issued a yellow warning for heat waves in Mumbai and nearby areas for Tuesday and Wednesday. As per the IMD, the highest temperatures are expected to reach up to 37-38 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 5 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature for February."

According to private weather agency Skymet, Mumbai will remain humid and hot for the rest of the month, with multiple factors contributing to the muggy conditions.

The delayed onset of the sea breeze, prolonged exposure to land winds, and rising mercury levels will continue to add to the discomfort. Meteorologists attribute the scorching conditions to a combination of factors. An anticyclone over the northern and eastern Arabian Sea, coupled with another over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, is pushing warm air towards Mumbai.