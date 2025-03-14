Delhi Sees Rain Amid Holi Celebrations, More Showers Likely In Capital — Check IMD Forecast

Weather Update: Delhi enjoyed a pleasant evening as it received rainfall on the occasion of Holi, leading to improved air quality. After two consecutive days in the ‘poor’ category, the city's air quality improved to ‘moderate’ on Thursday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature continued to rise. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day, with chances of light rain by night. Light showers are also expected Saturday due to the influence of a western disturbance. As the national capital experiences a weather change during Holi celebrations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers in the coming hours.

This change in weather is expected to provide relief from dry conditions, bringing a cooler and more comfortable climate for residents. The drizzle is likely to continue, creating a slightly damp atmosphere. Rainfall on Holi was not limited to Delhi, as Ghaziabad also experienced similar weather. The showers added to the festive spirit, enhancing the celebrations as people enjoyed traditional festivities.

(Visuals from Connaught Place Outer Ring Road)

(Visuals from Firozeshah Road)

Despite the rain, enthusiasm remained high as communities came together to celebrate. The IMD's forecast serves as a reminder for residents to stay prepared for wet conditions in the coming days. With ongoing drizzle expected, people are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions.