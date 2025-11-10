Delhi Blasts: Terror Angle Not Ruled Out; NIA Rushed To Explosion Site Near Red Fort

Delhi Bomb Blasts: Explosions rocked the national capital, Delhi, on Monday after a medium to high intensity blasts took place near the Red Fort this evening. While the Delhi Police Special Cell and Forensic Teams are already at the spot, the National Investigation Agency officials have also reached the spot to investigate the matter. A team of National Security Guards is also likely to reach the spot. The extent of damage shows that over 20 vehicles were badly damaged, shattered, while 10 people lost their lives, and more than 20 were injured in the blasts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi. He spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and took an update on the situation. Soon after the blast, Union Home Minister Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner after the incident. Teams from the NSG, NIA, and the forensic department were rushed to the spot. The Home Minister is in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the Delhi incident.

Also Read: Delhi Serial Bomb Blasts Videos: Mangled Body Parts On Ground, Fire All Around - What We Know So Far

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

The blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital. Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident. "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done."

Also Read: Delhi Red Fort Blast: Eyewitness Recalls Horrific Visuals, Says 'Saw Body Part On Road'

DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station.

Dozens of fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire caused due to the blast. Charred and mangled bodies were seen at the ground, exhibiting the true intensity of the blasts.