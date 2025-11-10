Advertisement
DELHI BLASTS

Delhi Serial Bomb Blasts Videos: Mangled Body Parts On Ground, Fire All Around, Shattered Vehicles, 8 Dead, 24 Injured – What We Know So Far

Delhi Serial Blasts: The visuals from the site showed multiple damaged vehicles, hinting at synchronised blasts. A terror angle is not ruled out but the same will be confirmed only after confirmation from Police.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 08:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Bomb Blasts: Panic and chaos gripped Central Delhi on Tuesday evening after a powerful blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station left at least 8 people dead and multiple others critically injured. The explosion, reported to have originated from a car, triggered a massive fire that spread to nearby vehicles, charring and destroying them on the spot. Visuals showed bodies and body parts on the road, smoke rising through the area, and emergency vehicles rushing to the scene. Delhi and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert.

The visuals from the site showed multiple damaged vehicles, hinting at synchronised blasts. A terror angle is not ruled out but the same will be confirmed only after confirmation from Police.

Key Details So Far

* Location of Blast: Near Gate No. 1, Red Fort Metro Station, close to the Red Fort complex.

* According to the Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital, 20 people were brought in.

* 8 were declared dead on arrival

* 24 remain critically injured

* Residents and bystanders described scenes of horror. “When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged…” a local resident told ANI.

* At least 3 to 4 vehicles were gutted in the fire while around four vehicles were damaged.

* Car, auto fragments were seen scattered across the road due to the force of the explosion.

* The area in the two kilometer radious remains sealed.

* 7 fire tenders, multiple ambulances, and senior police teams deployed.

* Delhi Police Special Cell and forensic teams are on-site to examine the blast origin and possible triggering mechanism.

* A joint probe is now being conducted by, Delhi Police Special Cell, Fire Department Investigation Team, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) while NIA and NSG teams are reaching the site.

* Intelligence agencies monitoring communications & local networks

Officials are analyzing CCTV footage from metro premises and nearby shops.

They are also investigating: 

* Vehicle registration details

* Chemical traces and explosive residue from burned car parts

* Security Tightened in Central & Old Delhi

Patrolling has been intensified across:

* Red Fort precincts

* Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid zone

* Kashmere Gate intersection

* Metro yellow and violet line interchange points

Further updates are expected as soon as forensic and explosive analysis reports are available.

