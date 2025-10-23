Advertisement
Delhi Set To Witness First Artificial Rain Through Cloud Seeding, Says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that preparations for inducing artificial rainfall through cloud seeding in the national capital have been successfully completed. The trial operation was conducted in the Burari area, with experts confirming that the experiment was successful. The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30, and if conditions remain favorable, Delhi could experience its first artificial rainfall on October 29.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 11:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
“This initiative is not only historic from a technical perspective but will also establish a scientific method to combat pollution in Delhi. Our objective is to make the capital’s air cleaner and the environment balanced through this innovation,” CM Gupta said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirs provided details on the trial operation, stating that a proving flight was conducted from IIT Kanpur to the Delhi region via Meerut, Khekra, Burari, Sadakpur, Bhojpur, Aligarh, and back to IIT Kanpur. During the flight, cloud seeding flares were fired over the Khekra, Burari, and Badli areas using pyro techniques.

“Today, a trial seeding flight was done... This proving flight assessed the capabilities for cloud seeding, the readiness and endurance of the aircraft, the effectiveness of the cloud seeding fitments and flares, and coordination among all involved agencies,” Sirs said in a post on X.

 

 

The cloud-seeding initiative, a joint effort by IIT Kanpur and the Delhi government, is designed to study artificial rainfall as a potential solution to curb particulate pollution in the capital. In September, the Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur to conduct five cloud-seeding trials, primarily in northwest Delhi. IIT Kanpur will provide its own aircraft for the operations and has secured the necessary funding. The cloud-seeding activities are scheduled to take place between October 1 and November 30.

