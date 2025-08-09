Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943751https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-seven-dead-after-wall-collapses-in-jaitpur-confirms-police-2943751.html
NewsIndia
DELHI WALL COLLAPSE NEWS

Delhi: Seven Dead After Wall Collapses In Jaitpur, Confirms Police

In a tragic wall collapse incident in Delhi's Jaitpur, seven people lost their lives. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi: Seven Dead After Wall Collapses In Jaitpur, Confirms PoliceWall collapse incident in Delhi (Photo Credit: @ANI/X)

Seven people have died in the wall collapse incident in Harinagar, Jaitpur. 

ANI reported, citing Delhi Police, that the seven dead include 3 men, 2 women, and 2 girls. 

(this is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK