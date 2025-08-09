Delhi: Seven Dead After Wall Collapses In Jaitpur, Confirms Police
In a tragic wall collapse incident in Delhi's Jaitpur, seven people lost their lives.
Seven people have died in the wall collapse incident in Harinagar, Jaitpur.
ANI reported, citing Delhi Police, that the seven dead include 3 men, 2 women, and 2 girls.
(this is a developing story)
