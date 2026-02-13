Delhi: Several schools received bomb threat emails, police launch searches

Delhi: Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday morning. Delhi Fire Services (DFS)Officials have said that authorities have launched search operations to look after the matter.

As per Hindustan Times report, one of the three schools-BT Tamil School in central Delhi's Jhandewalan informed the DFS about the threat around 9.12 am. Senior police officers said the mail was sent using anonymous mail ID.

The three schools that received the bomb threats included BT Tamil School in Jhandewalan, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and the British School.

This is the second bomb threat mail received by schools across the national capital in the past one week, reportedly.

A senior police officer said an email was sent by a username "Zachary Jenkins" stating "Delhi will become Khalistan in the memory of Afzal Guru". The email signed by "Khalistan National Army" also warned of an attack on Parliament later this week, HT reported.

In a communication sent to parents, another school informed them that it had received a security threat earlier in the day. The administration said police teams were on campus as a precaution and that all students had been safely evacuated. It added that classes would resume once authorities complete their checks and the premises are declared secure.

The latest scare comes just days after at least 13 schools were sent bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering widespread concern and security checks across the city.