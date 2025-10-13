Delhi Shivers Ahead Of Time: What Is La Niña And What Does It Mean For India? EXPLAINED

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Residents from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have reported feeling a bit chilly early on this October. Meanwhile, Bhaderwah of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the season's first snowfall earlier last week. Furthermore, snowfall also reportedly occurred in locations, including Guldanda, Chattergalla Pass, Ashapati glacier, and Kailash peaks.

In a bulletin dated October 9, 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said, "Currently, neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS), along with other climate models, indicate an increased likelihood of La Niña conditions developing during the post-monsoon season."

Notably, an official of the IMD told the Times of India, the models of the weather agency showed a "good probability" of La Niña developing during October to December 2025 (over 50 per cent).

The official also told TOI that La Niña is usually associated with colder winters in India and added that although climate change could affect the phenomenon; however, winters during La Niña tend to be colder in comparison to those without it.

The IMD official's statement suggested that India should brace for a colder winter, and the later months of the year could be colder than usual.

What Is La Niña?

National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) in a statement issued on October 9, 2025, stated, “La Niña conditions are present and favored to persist through December 2025 - February 2026, with a transition to ENSO-neutral likely in January-March 2026 (55% chance).”

La Niña (‘Little Girl’ in Spanish) is a phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which is a climate phenomenon.

La Niña is a natural climate phenomenon that is considered to be the counterpart of El Niño.

According to reports, the three phases of ENSO, including the La Niña, occur at irregular intervals of around two to seven years.

Jammu and Kashmir Winter

According to ANI, a large number of tourists had thronged Guldanda meadow in Bhaderwah to experience the heavy snowfall on Tuesday (October 7). Bhaderwah has transformed into a winter wonderland, with snowfall charming tourists from Delhi and Haryana who visit this place due to its natural beauty.

Meanwhile, as per IANS, all major highways, including Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal road, were closed for traffic on Tuesday (October 7) due to snowfall and landslides triggered by inclement weather.

(with agencies’ inputs)