Delhi Shivers As Cold Hits 13-Year Record, Temperature Plunges To 3°C

New Delhi: The city shivered as temperatures dropped to levels not seen in over a decade. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest in 13 years. Ayanagar recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the next two days. The cold wave is expected to continue in the city until Tuesday. Temperatures may fall further in several areas.

The capital broke another record as the mercury dipped on Sunday. In Palam, temperatures reached 3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. Residents felt the bite of a strong cold wave. The previous record at Palam was 2.6 degrees Celsius on January 7, 2013. The all-time lowest recorded in the area was minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on January 11, 1967.

The chill spread across other parts of the capital as well. Ayanagar emerged as the coldest area, hitting 2.9 degrees Celsius. This was 4.2 degrees below normal. The Ridge area recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees lower than average. Lodhi Road saw a minimum of 4.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal.

Forecasters said there is no relief from the cold for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department said the cold wave may continue until Tuesday. Several areas may see temperatures drop even further. The yellow alert advises caution for residents.

The IMD explained that when minimum temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal, it is classified as a cold wave. Present readings confirm that large parts of Delhi are experiencing this condition.

Dense fog in the morning, low visibility and possible traffic disruptions are expected. Doctors advised the elderly, children and patients to take precautions. Warm clothing, avoiding unnecessary travel during early mornings and evenings and careful attention to health are recommended.