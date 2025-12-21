Delhi Shivers As Temperature Drops, AQI Remains 'Severe'; IndiGo Issues Advisory - Check

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been experiencing poor to severe Air Quality Index (AQI) levels over the past few weeks. On Sunday morning, the national capital was covered in a thick blanket of fog, accompanied by low temperatures. Meanwhile, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across the city and several parts of northern India.

Dense fog is a common winter phenomenon in northern India and is particularly prevalent during the early morning hours. Such conditions often disrupt air, rail, and road transportation due to low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Delhi Temperature Plunges

Notably, the temperature in Delhi on Saturday dipped to 16.9 degrees Celsius, which is 5.3 degrees below normal. It was the coldest December day for the national capital this year.

Notably, according to the website of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) a cold day and dense to very dense fog are predicted on Sunday.

Amid the reduced visibility, there were also slowed rail services, causing several trains to run late and creating inconvenience for passengers in Delhi.

IndiGo Issues Advisory

IndiGo stated that reduced visibility in the early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.

"Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations," the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline's top priority.

Earlier, due to low visibility from dense fog, 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

Meanwhile, four flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport. Among them, three flights to and from Amritsar and Delhi were cancelled due to adverse weather in those cities.

Delhi AQI Today

ANI reported, citing official data, that Delhi-NCR has been witnessing pollution caused by vehicular emissions, industrial activity, stubble burning and winter weather conditions.

Taking action, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.

This morning, AQI around the ITO area was recorded as 405, and Anand Vihar was 438, both is severe category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

