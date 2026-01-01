Advertisement
Delhi Shivers On Coldest New Year Morning; Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Areas such as Anand Vihar, Mundka, and Jahangirpuri recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating “severe” pollution levels. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 09:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi woke up to a cold New Year morning on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the “very poor” category. Areas such as Anand Vihar, Mundka, and Jahangirpuri recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating “severe” pollution levels.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 371 at 8:5 am, categorised as “very poor", according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app.

