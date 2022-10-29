Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy killed for protesting sister’s molestation; incident caught on CCTV

New Delhi: In a shocking and unfortunate event, a 17-year-old teenage boy was stabbed by two minors for protesting her sister’s molestation on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Delhi’s Patel Nagar area. The footage of the victim’s killing has been caught on CCTV camera where it can be seen that the two accused attacked the boy and one attempted to stab him with a knife several times. Few seconds later, he stabbed the victim from behind and the knife got stuck near his spine.

A young life lost, again. Reason - he was protesting against two youths allegedly molesting her sister. Both the youths have been arrested. #Delhi #PatelNagar pic.twitter.com/lOVKm4agZa — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) October 29, 2022

The victim, Manoj Kumar Negi, was seen taking out his phone for help but collapsed. According to the media reports, the Police received the information about the incident at around 9:22 PM on Friday.

The victim hailed from Kumau Gali in Baljeet Nagar and was rushed to Sardar Patel Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan. Both attackers were caught and the weapon of crime was recovered.

Police said the victim was attacked near his house when he was returning from computer class. Both the accused in this case are said to be minors. According to the police, an investigation is ongoing. According to Chauhan, a complaint has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common purpose) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement from his father.