topStories
NewsIndia
DELHI CRIME

Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy killed for protesting sister’s molestation; incident caught on CCTV

Police said the victim was attacked near his house when he was returning from computer class in the evening

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy killed for protesting sister’s molestation; incident caught on CCTV

New Delhi: In a shocking and unfortunate event, a 17-year-old teenage boy was stabbed by two minors for protesting her sister’s molestation on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Delhi’s Patel Nagar area. The footage of the victim’s killing has been caught on CCTV camera where it can be seen that the two accused attacked the boy and one attempted to stab him with a knife several times. Few seconds later, he stabbed the victim from behind and the knife got stuck near his spine.

The victim, Manoj Kumar Negi, was seen taking out his phone for help but collapsed. According to the media reports, the Police received the information about the incident at around 9:22 PM on Friday. 

The victim hailed from Kumau Gali in Baljeet Nagar and was rushed to Sardar Patel Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan. Both attackers were caught and the weapon of crime was recovered. 

Police said the victim was attacked near his house when he was returning from computer class. Both the accused in this case are said to be minors. According to the police, an investigation is ongoing. According to Chauhan, a complaint has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common purpose) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement from his father.

Live Tv

Delhi crimemurder case17-year-old killedSister's molestation protest

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series