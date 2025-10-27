Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Female Student Suffers Acid Attack; Accused Identified | Details

A 20-year-old second-year (non-college) student was attacked with acid by three men on Sunday as she had gone to Laxmi Bai College in Delhi’s Ashoka Vihar for her class. The victim reportedly tried to protect her face but sustained injuries on both hands.

The key accused, identified as Jitender, is a resident of Mukundpur, along with Ishan and Arman. Jitender allegedly used to stalk her, and a heated argument took place between the victim and the accused about a month ago, ANI reported, citing officials.

According to ANI, Delhi Police confirmed that the student was attacked with acid by three men who approached her on a motorcycle and threw acid on her. She has sustained acid burn injuries.

"Today, a call was received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the admission of a 20-year-old woman with acid burn injuries. The victim stated that she is a 2nd-year (non-college) student and had gone to Laxmi Bai College, Ashok Vihar, for her class," the Delhi Police said.

The officials have informed that the victim was walking towards the college when Jitender, along with his associates, Arman and Ishan, came on a motorcycle. It is alleged that Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw the liquid at the student. Furthermore, the victim tried to protect her face; however, she sustained injuries on both hands.

ANI quoted the officials as saying, “While she was walking towards the college, her known Jitender, resident of Mukundpur, along with his associates Ishan and Arman, came on a motorcycle. Ishan allegedly handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw acid on her. The victim tried to protect her face but sustained injuries on both hands.”

“The accused persons fled from the spot. The victim further revealed that Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago. The Crime Team and FSL Team inspected the scene of the crime. Based on her statement and the nature of injuries, a case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered, and investigation is in progress," the officials added.

College Proctor Reacts To Incident

After the brutal acid attack, the college Proctor, Dr. Manraj Gurjar, said that the acid attack took place outside the college campus and the victim was an NCWEB student and not a regular one.

“She is an NCWEB student, not a regular college student... This incident happened outside the college campus, on the main road... There was a PCR van within 50 metres of the incident site, with a female police officer always present,” he stated.

Delhi University Students' Union President, Aryan Maan, said that Jitender, who is married with a kid, had been stalking her for a year and a half, and she had repeatedly denied his advances. His misbehaviour continued despite her resistance.

Describing the incident on her account, he further stated, “She said three men came on a bike, took out a bottle of acid, and tried to throw it at her. She tried to save herself by picking up her bag, but the acid hit both her hands, and she suffered five per cent burns. She also said that the culprit, the one who threw the acid, is Jitender. He is married and has a one-and-a-half-year-old child... All three accused should be arrested soon.”

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(with ANI inputs)