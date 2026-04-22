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NewsIndiaDelhi shocker: IRS officer’s daughter found strangled with mobile charger; suspicion on former house help
DELHI MURDER CASE

Delhi shocker: IRS officer’s daughter found strangled with mobile charger; suspicion on former house help

According to preliminary information, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted and then killed by strangulation using a mobile charging cable.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi shocker: IRS officer’s daughter found strangled with mobile charger; suspicion on former house helpRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

A shocking incident has emerged from Amar Colony in South East Delhi, where the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was found murdered at her residence on Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary information, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted and then killed by strangulation using a mobile charging cable.

Police suspect a former domestic help who had been fired about a month and a half ago.

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"A 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was found murdered at her residence in Amar Colony, South East Delhi. Preliminary information suggests sexual assault. The murder was allegedly committed by strangulation with a mobile charging cable. Suspicion has fallen on a former domestic help who was dismissed about a month and a half ago," IANS quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

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