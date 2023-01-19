DELHI SHOCKER! Juvenile student stabs school teacher in Inderpuri; detained

In a shocking incident, a student stabbed a school teacher in West Delhi's Inderpuri area. The teacher has been hospitalised while the student has been detained, said Delhi Police. The police said that they are registering an FIR under section 307 of the IPC.

"A student stabbed a school teacher in West Delhi's Inderpuri area. We are registering FIR u/s 307 IPC. The teacher is under treatment, with a stab wound on the stomach, and is stable. Juvenile has been apprehended and the knife has been recovered," said Delhi Police.

The incident took place when the teacher who has been identified as Bhudev was conducting his duty as on exam invigilator for an ongoing practical examination and the detained boy was among the candidates in attendance.

The accused has been identified as a Class 12 student. According to reports, the police suspect the involvement of two more students in the incident. The police has recovered the weapon from the accused's possession.

