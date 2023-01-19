topStoriesenglish
DELHI SHOCKER! Juvenile student stabs school teacher in Inderpuri; detained

The teacher has been hospitalised while the student has been detained, said Delhi Police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

DELHI SHOCKER! Juvenile student stabs school teacher in Inderpuri; detained

In a shocking incident, a student stabbed a school teacher in West Delhi's Inderpuri area. The teacher has been hospitalised while the student has been detained, said Delhi Police. The police said that they are registering an FIR under section 307 of the IPC.

"A student stabbed a school teacher in West Delhi's Inderpuri area. We are registering FIR u/s 307 IPC. The teacher is under treatment, with a stab wound on the stomach, and is stable. Juvenile has been apprehended and the knife has been recovered," said Delhi Police.

The incident took place when the teacher who has been identified as Bhudev was conducting his duty as on exam invigilator for an ongoing practical examination and the detained boy was among the candidates in attendance.

The accused has been identified as a Class 12 student. According to reports, the police suspect the involvement of two more students in the incident. The police has recovered the weapon from the accused's possession. 

In another incident, an 18-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed to death when he intervened in a fight between two groups of students in the Medical Police Station area in Meerut. The fight occurred on Wednesday between students of classes 11 and 12 on one side and BSc students on the other. Kartik was allegedly stabbed by a class 12 student, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said. Asked about the reason for the fight, the SSP said prima facie it appear to be due to some girl. A student has been detained in this connection and a search is on for two class 12 students, the police officer said.

