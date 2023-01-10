Delhi shocker: Unmarried woman throws her newborn from washroom window fearing 'social stigma', booked for murder

New Delhi: A newborn died after his 20-year-old unmarried mother threw him from the washroom window of her apartment in the national capital, police said on Monday (January 9, 2023). During the investigation, she told cops that she "tried to get rid" of her baby fearing "social stigma". The incident took place in Jai Ambey Apartments in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar and the accused is working in the private sector in Noida.

The police said that they received information regarding a newly-born baby being fallen from a height, following which an ASI reached the spot and found that the infant was taken to Metro hospital in Noida by the public.

"ASI Yudhvir was sent to the Metro hospital where doctors declared the baby dead," Delhi Police said.

"The MLC of the boy was collected and the body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Hospital in Delhi," they added.

The cops said that an extensive inquiry was conducted and several houses were checked in the vicinity of the spot where the baby was found and the residents were interrogated.

"A house was checked in the process where several blood traces were found in the dustbin. Residents of the house were interrogated and a girl, 20, broke down during the investigation and admitted to giving birth to the boy and throwing him from the window of the washroom," police said.

The accused -- who was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for an internal medical examination -- revealed that she was unmarried and apprehending social stigma, she tried to get rid of the baby.

A crime team also inspected the spot and collected the exhibits.

An FIR under Sections 302/201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.