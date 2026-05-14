Delhi shocker: Woman gang-raped inside stationary sleeper bus; driver and conductor arrested

Delhi gangrape: A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a stationary sleeper bus in the area of the national capital, as stated by a statement issued by the police on Thursday. In connection to this assault, both the driver and the conductor of the bus were arrested.

Attack after kidnapping from bus stand

As per the allegations, the victim, a resident of Pitampura and a factory worker in Mangolpuri, had just ended her work and walked home. She stopped at a bus stand in Saraswati Vihar and asked for the time from a man standing at the entrance of the parked sleeper bus at 11 PM on Monday night.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the complaint, she was then forcefully made to enter the bus and driven towards Nangloi from Rani Bagh where she was sexually assaulted within a stationary bus.

ALSO READ | Delhi weather alert: Scorching heat to return as temperatures set to breach 40°C mark | Check IMD forecast

Drivers and conductor in custody; bus seized

Delhi Police has confirmed the registration of an FIR right after the survivor's medical test. It has further been mentioned that both the driver and the conductor of the bus are in police custody now.

"The vehicle allegedly used in the crime has been seized," a senior police official stated. "The investigation is currently ongoing, and we are examining all possible angles related to the case."

Study on security reaches

The victim, a woman with a family comprising her husband and three children, is receiving assistance as the investigation progresses. This incident has, once again, brought to light the issue of security for women traveling on public transportation at night hours.

Currently, the police are analysing the bus route and looking at any video footage available from the Saraswati Vihar and Nangloi stretches.

ALSO READ | UP goes hybrid: CM Yogi unveils 2-day work-from-home policy, 24°C–26°C limit for office ACs