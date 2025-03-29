In a shocking incident, a woman's body was discovered inside a bed box in a house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area in Delhi, police said on Friday. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Shahdara Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav said that a call was received and police were informed about a foul smell coming out of a house.

#WATCH | Delhi: A dead body of a woman was found inside the bed-box in a house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar



(Earlier visuals from the spot) https://t.co/pC4GMwt2La pic.twitter.com/MlpHZpj21E March 28, 2025

"We received a call at 4.37 that a foul smell was coming out of a house. The no. of the house is 118A, Satyam Enclave. Jhilmil Colony. These are DDA flats in Vivek Vihar. The house's owner is Vivekanand Mishra, aged 50-60 years... An intact dead body of a woman was found in the house inside a bag, which was wrapped with a blanket. The bag was inside a box, and there was an incense stick on it. The body has not been identified yet... No one has been caught yet; legal action is underway," Yadav said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shahdara Addl DCP Neha Yadav says, "We received a call at 4.37 that a foul smell was coming out of a house. The no. of the house is 118 A, Satyam Enclave. Jhilmil Colony. These are DDA flats in Vivek Vihar. The owner of the house is Vivekanand Mishra, aged 50-60… pic.twitter.com/EakH0UOgUu — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

The body has not been identified yet. No one has been caught yet, legal action is underway, she further stated.