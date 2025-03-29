Advertisement
Delhi Shocker: Woman's Body Found Inside Bed Box In Shahdara House, Probe On

The body has not been identified yet. No one has been caught yet, legal action is underway, police official Yadav said.

Last Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Delhi Shocker: Woman's Body Found Inside Bed Box In Shahdara House, Probe On (Photo: ANI)

In a shocking incident, a woman's body was discovered inside a bed box in a house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area in Delhi, police said on Friday. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Shahdara Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav said that a call was received and police were informed about a foul smell coming out of a house. 

"We received a call at 4.37 that a foul smell was coming out of a house. The no. of the house is 118A, Satyam Enclave. Jhilmil Colony. These are DDA flats in Vivek Vihar. The house's owner is Vivekanand Mishra, aged 50-60 years... An intact dead body of a woman was found in the house inside a bag, which was wrapped with a blanket. The bag was inside a box, and there was an incense stick on it. The body has not been identified yet... No one has been caught yet; legal action is underway," Yadav said.

The body has not been identified yet. No one has been caught yet, legal action is underway, she further stated.

