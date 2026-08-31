/Delhi SIR: Draft voter list removes 47.5 lakh names - Here’s what to do if your name is not on the list

The draft electoral roll for Delhi has been officially released following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Concluding a nearly month-and-a-half-long verification campaign, the newly published draft lists 97.51 million (97.51 lakh) active voters. The window for processing claims and objections will remain open until September 30. Following field verifications and clearances, the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026.
When the SIR drive was initiated, Delhi’s total registered voter count stood at 1,45,10,299. Out of these, enumeration forms for roughly 97.51 million voters were successfully collected and digitized, covering approximately 67.18% of the total electorate.
Meanwhile, the names of roughly 47.58 million (47.58 lakh) voters do not feature in the current draft roll. These entries have been placed under the ‘Uncollectable’ or ASDDO category (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, and Others).
The Election Commission has clarified that citizens need not panic if their names are missing from this draft. An omission from the draft list does not mean permanent removal from the electoral database. Affected voters can file claims and objections between August 31 and September 30, submitting necessary documentation to request the reinstatement of their names.
Performance varied across constituencies during the drive:
* Highest Digitization: Rohini recorded the maximum form digitization at 83.43%.
* Lowest Digitization: Tughlakabad recorded the lowest at 52.15%.
Voters can verify their inclusion status online using their EPIC (Voter ID) number, mobile number, or personal credentials. The facility is live on the official CEO Delhi website and the Election Commission's national voter service portals.
If your name is not on the list, you have two options: first, to file your claim and objection under the given process by visiting the Election Commission’s site.
You should also keep in mind that voter enrollment is a continuous process, and it will continue even after the SIR. So, yoy can wait till the SIR concludes and then file a fresh application for enrollment with all the valid documents and the details of 2002/2003 voter enrollment of your family members.
In a related administrative update, the SIR process has led to an expansion of electoral infrastructure across the capital:
* Polling Stations: Increased from 13,033 to 14,947.
* Polling Station Locations: Increased from 2,696 to 2,856.
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