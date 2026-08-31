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  • /Delhi SIR: Draft voter list removes 47.5 lakh names - Here’s what to do if your name is not on the list

Delhi SIR: Draft voter list removes 47.5 lakh names - Here’s what to do if your name is not on the list

The window for processing claims and objections will remain open until September 30. Following field verifications and clearances, the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Delhi SIR: Draft voter list removes 47.5 lakh names - Here’s what to do if your name is not on the list
Image Credit: ANI

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